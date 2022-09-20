Left Menu

Mamata visits hospital to meet injured Kolkata cop

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-09-2022 11:03 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 10:58 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has visited a state-run hospital here to meet a Kolkata Police officer who was injured during a recent BJP agitation.

While returning from the assembly on Monday evening, the chief minister made a pit stop at the hospital to meet Assistant Commissioner of Police Debjit Chatterjee and enquired about his health condition.

Chatterjee was admitted to the hospital with a fractured wrist and injuries to his eyes and shoulders after being beaten up by protesters during the BJP's march to the secretariat programme on September 13.

TMC national general secretary and the chief minister's nephew Abhishek Banerjee had earlier met Chatterjee.

