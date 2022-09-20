DMK deputy general secretary Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan quits politics

Left Menu

Former Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Deputy General Secretary Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan resigned from the party and released a statement announcing her decision to quit politics.

Former Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Deputy General Secretary Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan resigned from the party and released a statement announcing her decision to quit politics. DMK former Union Minister of States Jagadeesan released a statement on Tuesday mentioning that she had sent her resignation to DMK President M.K.Stalin and said, "I quit political life".

In her statement, she mentioned, "I am happy that now our Chief Minister M.K.Stalin is being appreciated by all for his good works. I wish to retire from politics for a long time. To this, I have sent my resignation from the Party designation on August 29 to DMK President M.K.Stalin." Subbulakshmi Jagadheesan was the former Minister of the States of Social Justice and Empowerment of India from 2004 to 2009. Later, she was not active in electoral politics but acted as DMK's Deputy General Secretary, a pivotal designation of the DMK Party.

In the 2021 state elections, Jagadeesan contested for MLA from Modakkurichi where she lost to BJP candidate C.Saraswathi. She got her ticket to a contest from Modakkurichi after a long battle between the local DMK of Erode District.

As she was a senior leader and the party's Deputy General Secretary, she managed to get a seat but failed to win. Post the elections, sources revealed that she had blamed the party's local cadres for her defeat and alleged them for not working for her due to vendetta. (ANI)

