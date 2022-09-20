Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja

A senior Tamil Nadu BJP functionary on Tuesday said he has filed a complaint with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against A Raja for his alleged hate speech against Hindus and wanted the DMK MP to be refrained from contesting in future elections.

In the hilly Nilgiris, Raja's parliamentary constituency, shops downed shutters in response to a call by the BJP and various Hindu outfits to protest against his recent remarks.

Almost all the shops and commercial establishments, like hotels and bakeries were closed.

CTR Nirmal Kumar, State President IT and Social Media, wanted action against Raja for his ''unethical'' act.

''Complaint filed as affidavit against @dmk_raja before honorable @loksabhaspeaker under rule 233A(4) conduct of Business In Lok Sabha, for unethical act of hate speech against Hindus, Shri A.Raja should be refrain(ed) from contesting any elections in future,'' Kumar said in a tweet.

He also uploaded the complaint filed with the LS Speaker.

In Nilgiris, majority of the shops in Udhagamandalam, Coonoor, Kothagiri and Gudalur remained closed in response to the call given by various groups against Raja.

Superintendent of Police Ashish Rawat said only a few shops were closed and warned of strict action against those forcing shop owners to down the shutters.

Private mini-buses did not ply.

Police presence was stepped up at places like bus stand, market areas in these towns with large public concentration.

Meanwhile, some shops, bakeries, hotels and eateries were closed in Annur in Coimbatore district, even as 17 BJP functionaries were detained.

Police, along with workers of the DMK and CPI(M) were appealing not to close shops. Raja, the DMK deputy general secretary had recently stoked a controversy over his Shudra remark and drew the BJP's ire with the saffron party accusing him of spewing hatred against a community to appease others.

Shudras were insulted in Manusmrithi and denied equality, education, employment and entry into temples, he had said.

''You are a Shudra till you remain a Hindu. You are the son of a prostitute till you remain as Shudra. You are a Panchaman (Dalit) till you remain a Hindu. You are an untouchable till you remain a Hindu,'' Raja said while addressing a meeting of Dravidar Kazhagam here.

