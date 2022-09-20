Swiss activists drop campaign against F-35 fighter deal
Activists have withdrawn their campaign to stop Switzerland from buying 36 Lockheed Martin F-35A Lightning II fighter jets after the government signed a $5.5 billion procurement deal without waiting for a referendum.
- Country:
- Switzerland
Activists have withdrawn their campaign to stop Switzerland from buying 36 Lockheed Martin F-35A Lightning II fighter jets after the government signed a $5.5 billion procurement deal without waiting for a referendum. Switzerland chose the F-35 last year as its next-generation fighter jet, angering opponents who said they would ensure a referendum to overturn what they called an unnecessary "Ferrari" option.
Parliament approved the deal last week, and a contract was signed on Monday even as opponents were gathering signatures to force a referendum under the Swiss system of direct democracy. "The Alliance against the F-35 will not lend a hand for a pseudo-referendum in which the electorate cannot decide on the actual purchase decision," the group said on Tuesday.
"A vote after the contract has been signed is nothing but a democratic farce. For this reason, the Alliance against the F-35 will withdraw its popular initiative, but remains convinced that the F-35 is a bad purchase and a billion-dollar risk for Switzerland."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- F-35
- Parliament
- Swiss
- Martin
- Lockheed
- Ferrari
- Alliance
- Switzerland
ALSO READ
Swiss police find 23 migrants crammed into delivery van
Swiss activate safety net for power groups as Axpo seeks help
Swiss retail power prices set to rise by a quarter in 2023
Britain's Queen helped normalise relations with Ireland, PM Martin says
Atlanta United's Josef Martinez suspended for 1 week