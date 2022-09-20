Left Menu

BJP 'dismantling' religious, Sufi traditions of Kashmir: Mehbooba

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 20-09-2022 14:50 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 14:44 IST
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday accused the BJP government of dismantling all religious and Sufi traditions of Kashmir to implement its divisive agenda.

The former chief minister was reacting to an order issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board on Monday which has banned all 'Dastaar Bandi' (tying head gear as a mark of respect to an influential person) ceremonies.

''Hypocrisy has no limits since BJP themselves leave no opportunity to get turban tying ceremony done whether at a mandir, dargah or gurudwara.They aren't ready to stop until they dismantle all our religious & Sufi traditions to take control by implementing their divisive agenda,'' she said in a tweet.

The order said Dastaar Bandi was being carried out for political leaders according to their political affiliation.

The order added that Dastaar Bandi should only be done to felicitate those who have made achievements in the religious field.

''Steamrolling J&Ks cultural & traditional practices - arresting religious leaders, prohibiting sajad nasheens from performing their traditional duties & now banning Dastarbandi which is a universal ceremony of giving blessings at religious places,'' the PDP leader added.

