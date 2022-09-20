Left Menu

Delhi govt extends financial aid to family of transport dept employee killed on duty

Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday handed over a cheque of Rs 20 lakh to the family of a transport department employee who had died on duty in 2020.Gagan Singh, a resident of Rohtak, was deployed as a foot constable in the Delhi Transport Department.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 15:02 IST
Delhi govt extends financial aid to family of transport dept employee killed on duty
Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday handed over a cheque of Rs 20 lakh to the family of a transport department employee who had died on duty in 2020.

Gagan Singh, a resident of Rohtak, was deployed as a foot constable in the Delhi Transport Department. He died in the line of duty in an accident in January 2020, Gahlot said in a tweet. The minister met Singh's family and handed over a cheque of Rs 20 lakh to them on behalf of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Kejriwal said the amount will help the family in a small way, even though the void left after the demise of Singh, will never be fulfilled.

''Late Gagan Singh ji was a hardworking and diligent employee of the Delhi Transport Department. He always performed his duty with full responsibility. We cannot fill the void left by him, but I hope this financial assistance will help his family a bit,'' the chief minister tweeted in Hindi.

