UKSSSC paper leak case: Govt shielding big fish, CBI probe a must: Kapri

Deputy Leader of Opposition in Uttarakhand Assembly Bhuvan Kapri on Tuesday accused the state government of shielding the big fish in the UKSSSC paper leak and demanded a CBI probe into it saying the ongoing investigation by the STF was just an eyewash.

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission's (UKSSSC) graduate level recruitment examination which is currently being probed by the Special Task Force (STF) was held in December 2021.

“Those arrested by the STF so far in connection with the scam are only small fries, the main culprits are still at large as they have the state government’s protection,” Kapri told PTI.

The MLA from Khatima who has also moved the Uttarakhand High Court demanding a CBI inquiry into the paper leak scam said an investigation by the apex agency is a must for a variety of factors including gross violation of norms, the premeditated manner in which the scam took place and the involvement of influential people of two states, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, in it.

Other reasons which call for a CBI probe into the scam is that a blacklisted firm was roped in by the Commission to conduct a number of examinations including the one under probe by the STF and was allowed to conduct them even after the expiry of the tenure of its contract in 2019, he said. “All this points to the direct involvement of the then UKSSSC secretary, president and the examination controller in the irregularities but they are still at large,” Kapri said.

On a vigilance probe into the role of six UKSSSC functionaries including former UKSSSC secretary Santosh Badoni, former controller of examination Narayan Singh Dangi being already underway, Kapri said handing over the probe to vigilance into the role of the former secretary at a time when the STF is in progress further shows that the state government’s intentions are not fair.

“The STF has limited powers. It will keep running after the small fries and will never touch the big guns involved in the scam. A CBI probe alone can get to the truth,” Kapri said.

The Uttarakhand High Court will hear Kapri’s PIL seeking a CBI probe into the scam once again on Wednesday. During the last hearing of the PIL the high court had sought the state government’s reply.

The Uttrakhand Special Task Force currently investigating the case has already arrested 42 persons in connection with the paper leak scam including its mastermind Sadiq Musa and his close aide Yogeshwar Rao.

Kapri had defeated Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami from Khatima constituency in the state Assembly polls held in February this year.

