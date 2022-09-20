Left Menu

Odisha's festive gift, DA for state govt employees increased

As a festive gift for the state government employees in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday approved the proposal to increase the Dearness Allowance by three percent.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 20-09-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 15:16 IST
Odisha's festive gift, DA for state govt employees increased
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As a festive gift for the state government employees in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday approved the proposal to increase the Dearness Allowance by three percent. As per an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office, this rise will increase the Dearness Allowance of government employees from 31 percent to 34 percent.

The hike will be applicable to be in effect from January 1, 2022. "Dearness relief of pensioners drawing pension on revised rate has also been increased by three per cent," it said.

In addition to receiving the increased allowance in this month's salary, the arrears of allowance from January 2022 to August 2022 will be paid separately. The move will benefit nearly four lakh government employees and 3.5 lakh pensioners of the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

