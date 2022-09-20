U.S. trade deal not immediate priority for Britain - PM's spokeswoman

Britain is not immediately prioritising talks on a free trade deal with the United States, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Liz Truss said before a meeting on Wednesday between the new leader and U.S. President Joe Biden.

"We're not prioritising negotiating a free trade deal with the U.S. in the short to medium term. However, the United States is already our largest trade partner and we're continuing to grow our economic relationship," Truss's spokeswoman told reporters on Tuesday.

