Power tariff revision will not affect poor, says Stalin

The move to increase power tariff was due to the previous AIADMK governments administrative negligence and accumulation of TANGEDCOs Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation debts in the last 10 years, he said.The AIADMK had ruled the state between 2011-21.Stalin, President of the ruling DMK, also exuded confidence of winning all 40 seats in the next Parliamentary elections, due in 2024.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-09-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 17:12 IST
Power tariff revision will not affect poor, says Stalin
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has said the recent power tariff hike effected by the state government will not affect the poor and blamed the previous AIADMK government's administrative negligence and mounting debts of the state-run discom for the revision.

Electricity rates are still cheaper in Tamil Nadu compared to other states, he told News 18 Tamil Nadu TV channel. ''It would have no impact on the poor and the middle class. The move to increase power tariff was due to the previous AIADMK government's administrative negligence and accumulation of TANGEDCO's (Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation) debts in the last 10 years,'' he said.

The AIADMK ruled the state between 2011-21.

Stalin, President of the ruling DMK, also exuded confidence of winning all 40 seats in the next Parliamentary elections, due in 2024. While Tamil Nadu has 39 Lok Sabha seats, neighboring Puducherry has 1. The DMK coalition had won all 40 in 2004. Asserting that the existing alliance, comprising the Congress and the Left among others, will continue for the 2024 polls, Stalin said ''there would not be any compromise with the BJP.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

