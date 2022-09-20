Haryana Congress passes resolution backing Rahul for party president's post
The Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution backing Rahul Gandhi for the post of the party president. Representatives of the Congress committee requested Gandhi to file nomination for the post of the Congress president while considering sentiments of all, said the resolution.Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan said the resolution to make him the partys national president was unanimously passed.
Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan said the resolution to make him the party's national president was unanimously passed. ''In the meeting, we urged Rahul Gandhiji to file nomination for the post of the president,'' said Bhan. Earlier, Pradesh Congress Committees of Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan had passed similar resolutions. The Congress had last month announced that the elections for its president will be held on October 17. The result will be declared on October 19.
