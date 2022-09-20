Left Menu

BJP workers clash with police while on way to gherao Rajasthan Assembly

The BJP workers and leaders started their protest march from the party office and planned to gherao the Assembly but they were stopped at the Bais Godown circle.Poonia said the insensitivity of the Ashok Gehlot government has come to the fore over the lumpy skin disease issue.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-09-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 17:51 IST
BJP workers clash with police while on way to gherao Rajasthan Assembly
BJP workers on Tuesday clashed with police as they tried to make their way through the barricading to gherao the state Assembly while protesting over the issue of lumpy skin disease to cattle.

A BJP spokesperson said state party chief Satish Poonia and senior leader Arun Chaturvedi were manhandled by police due to which they suffered minor injuries.

BJP leaders and workers courted arrest. The BJP workers and leaders started their protest march from the party office and planned to gherao the Assembly but they were stopped at the Bais Godown circle.

Poonia said the insensitivity of the Ashok Gehlot government has come to the fore over the lumpy skin disease issue. They demand that the government give a compensation of Rs 50,000 to each affected cattle owner, Poonia said.

He said CM Gehlot is misleading people by demanding that the Centre should declare the disease a pandemic. Governments in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana have taken best measures to prevent this disease, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

