Ex-U’khand Cong chief’s son resigns from PCC, seeks place for senior leader instead

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 20-09-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 17:57 IST
Former Uttarakhand Congress president Pritam Singh's son Abhishek Singh has resigned as a member of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), saying several senior party workers with a mass support base were left out of it in the recent rejig.

In his letter to the state Congress president on Monday, Abhishek Singh demanded that a senior leader should be accommodated instead, but said he will continue to serve the party.

The new list of PCC members had been issued by the party just a couple of days ago.

Though he expressed his gratitude to the party leadership for giving him a place in the committee, Singh said there is resentment among senior and hardworking party workers for being left out of the list.

''The Congress needs to be stronger to strengthen the hands of Sonia ji and Rahul ji,'' he said.

However, Abhishek Singh said like his grandfather Gulab Singh and father Pritam Singh, he would continue to work for the Congress.

Pritam Singh, who represents Chakrata seat in the Assembly, was the PCC president from 2017-2021. He was also made the Leader of Opposition in the House after the death of Indira Hridayesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

