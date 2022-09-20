Left Menu

Donetsk, Luhansk to hold votes this week to join Russia

The separatist leaders of the Russia-controlled areas of Luhansk and Donetsk regions in Ukraine said they were planning to hold votes starting later this week for the territories to become part of Russia. Former President Dmitry Medvedev also said that folding Luhansk and Donetsk, in eastern Ukraine ,into Russia itself would make their redrawn frontiers irreversible and enable Moscow to use any means to defend them.

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 20-09-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 18:02 IST
Donetsk, Luhansk to hold votes this week to join Russia

The separatist leaders of the Russia-controlled areas of Luhansk and Donetsk regions in Ukraine said they were planning to hold votes starting later this week for the territories to become part of Russia. The announcements of referendums starting Friday came after a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said they were needed. Former President Dmitry Medvedev also said that folding Luhansk and Donetsk, in eastern Ukraine ,into Russia itself would make their redrawn frontiers “irreversible” and enable Moscow to use “any means” to defend them. Such votes would almost certainly go Moscow's way but not be recognized by Western governments. The votes could set the stage for Moscow to escalate the conflict as Ukrainian forces battle with growing success to take back territory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
3
Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022