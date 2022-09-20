Donetsk, Luhansk to hold votes this week to join Russia

The separatist leaders of the Russia-controlled areas of Luhansk and Donetsk regions in Ukraine said they were planning to hold votes starting later this week for the territories to become part of Russia. The announcements of referendums starting Friday came after a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said they were needed. Former President Dmitry Medvedev also said that folding Luhansk and Donetsk, in eastern Ukraine ,into Russia itself would make their redrawn frontiers “irreversible” and enable Moscow to use “any means” to defend them. Such votes would almost certainly go Moscow's way but not be recognized by Western governments. The votes could set the stage for Moscow to escalate the conflict as Ukrainian forces battle with growing success to take back territory.

