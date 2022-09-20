Left Menu

Tripura: IPFT MLA disqualified for not following resignation norms

Keeping all aspects in mind, I declared him disqualified as a member of the state assembly, the speaker said.Following the disqualification, IPFTs strength went down from eight to seven in the 60-member House. Asked if Debbarma would be allowed to contest the next assembly election, the speaker said he would report the matter to the Election Commission for taking a decision.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 20-09-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 18:15 IST
Tripura: IPFT MLA disqualified for not following resignation norms
  • Country:
  • India

Rebel IPFT MLA Brishaketu Debbarma, who tendered his ''resignation'' last year as a member of the Tripura assembly, was declared disqualified for not following the rules of resignation, Speaker Ratan Chakraborty said on Tuesday.

As per the norms, any member of the assembly who wants to resign must meet the speaker and hand over his resignation letter but he did not follow the procedure, Chakraborty said.

''Brishaketu Debbarma, who is an MLA from West Tripura's Simna constituency, had sent his resignation letter through a messenger, which is a gross violation of the norms,'' he said, addressing a press conference.

Debbarma did not obey the party whip during the election of Rajya Sabha and remained absent from voting, he said, adding that the IPFT leader was seen in Tipra Motha programmes.

Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) is an ally of the ruling BJP in the state.

''Also, Debbarma did not take permission from his party before tendering the resignation. Keeping all aspects in mind, I declared him disqualified as a member of the state assembly,'' the speaker said.

Following the disqualification, IPFT's strength went down from eight to seven in the 60-member House. The BJP has 36 MLAs, CPI(M) has 15 legislators and the Congress has one MLA. Asked if Debbarma would be allowed to contest the next assembly election, the speaker said he would report the matter to the Election Commission for taking a decision.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
3
Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022