Don't worry about elections, BJP is only party with ideology: Nadda to cadres in Gujarat

BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday asked party cadres in Gujarat not to worry about the coming Assembly elections, stating that their party is the only one which has ideology. He was speaking at a gathering of the state BJP's elected representatives in local urban and panchayat bodies in Rajkot city.

''There is absolutely no need to worry. Because BJP is the only party in this country having an ideological background. There is no other party which follows an ideology,'' he said.

''Whenever elections come, some people get anxious and say look this is happening, that is happening. I want to tell them, why they are worried? You belong to a party of 18 crore workers. Just give your best,'' Nadda added.

Assembly elections are expected to be held in December in BJP-ruled Gujarat.

Taking a jibe at the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress, Nadda said instead of worrying about unifying the country, the opposition party needs to concentrate on keeping its own flock together.

''Where is Congress today? It is neither Indian, nor national, nor Congress. This is a party of brother and sister (apparently referring to Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi). Instead of Bharat Jodo, they should worry about Congress Jodo because senior leaders are leaving the party,'' said Nadda.

From ''Kashmir to Karnataka'' and west to east, the BJP is pitted against regional outfits which have become family-led parties such as the PDP and National Conference in Kashmir, RJD in Bihar, Samajwadi Party in UP, TRS in Telangana, TMC in West Bengal and JMM in Jharkhand, Nadda said.

''Do these parties have any ideology? Only a BJP worker can claim proudly that our party is the only party with an ideology,'' he said.

The abrogation of Article 370 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi (which abolished the special status of Jammu and Kashmir) in 2019 reflected the BJP's ideology of 'Ek Desh Ek Vidhan' (one country, one constitution) propagated by Jan Sangh ideologue Syama Prasad Mukherjee in 1951, Nadda said.

He also praised Modi for providing the country with ''two Made-in-India vaccines against coronavirus''.

''People might have forgotten today how some political parties made fun of Modi's efforts to develop vaccines at that time. Some had even sought proof about their efficacy. They tried to show our PM in a bad light. But Modi did not lose his focus and gave two, not one, vaccines in just nine months. This is no small achievement,'' said the BJP chief.

Nadda, on a two-day Gujarat visit from Tuesday, later headed for Morbi town to lead a three-km long roadshow along with chief minister Bhupendra Patel and Gujarat BJP chief C R Paatil.

Talking to reporters during the roadshow, he said the large number of people turning up to greet him showed that the BJP will retain power in the state.

Asked if Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party poses any threat as Kejriwal has been visiting Gujarat often, Nadda said, ''We live in democracy and people can come here as many times as they want. But the people of Gujarat very well understand whom to choose.'' Kejriwal too was in Gujarat on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)