BJP chief J P Nadda to address 7,000 Delhi BJP workers on Oct 16

BJP president JP Nadda will address a gathering of around 7,000 Delhi BJP leaders and workers on October 16 to give impetus to the party's preparations for the MCD polls likely to be held by the end of the year. Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta expressed confidence that the party will return to power in the civic body, and said Nadda will address workers associated with the preparations for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls at the National Stadium here on October 16.

The elections for erstwhile three municipal corporations, that completed its terms earlier in the year, were scheduled in April. However, the announcement of poll dates were postponed and the Centre unified the three corporations.

''The MCD elections are expected to be held alongside Gujarat assembly polls likely around December or early 2023. The dates of the polls will depend on the completion of the ward delimitation exercise in the next couple of months,'' several leaders in the Delhi BJP said.

Around 80 per cent 'panch parmeshwar' (booth level workers) have been shortlisted on 13,000 polling booths and their physical verification is going on, said Harish Khurana, head, Delhi BJP Media relations. ''These 'panch parmeshwar' numbering around 65,000 and thousands of other leaders and workers will be guided by Nadda in the meeting on October 16. ''Each participant at the meeting will be provided a QR code for entry to ensure there are physically present,'' Khurana said.

Delhi BJP has also deployed senior leaders at the seven Lok Sabha constituency level and 'Vistaraks' at ward level to coordinate with 'panch parmeshwars' and other workers at booth level for campaigning and voter outreach activities, he added.

The AAP that routed the BJP in 2020 Assembly polls in Delhi is making sharp move to upstage it in the civic body polls. The BJP ruled the civic bodies since 2007.

The ruling party in Delhi has mounted a concerted attack on the BJP for months, alleging poor waste management, incompetence and corruption by its leaders who occupied decision making positions in the civic bodies for more than 15 years.

The draft report on delimitation of 250 MCD wards prepared by a Delimitation Commission was recently put in public domain for objections and suggestions by the stakeholders, including political parties.

The draft report will be finalised after the feedback of stakeholders is received by mid-October. Once the process of ward delimitation is complete, the dates for MCD polls will be announced by the State Election Commission, Delhi, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)