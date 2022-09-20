Rajasthan CM Gehlot summons meeting of Cong MLAs
20-09-2022
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called a meeting of Congress MLAs on Tuesday night, ahead of his planned visit to Delhi amid speculation that he may contest for the post of party president.
The Congress Legislature Party meeting will begin at the CM’s residence at 10 pm, after a dinner being hosted there for Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, ruling party sources said.
