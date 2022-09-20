Rahul Gandhi knows problems of the poor, should be Congress president: V Hanumantha Rao

Amid the ongoing speculation over Congress presidential elections, V Hanumantha Rao believes Rahul Gandhi would be the most suitable leader for the Congress president's post. "As Rahul Gandhi is touring across the country, he knows the problems of the poor. Rahul should be president of the Congress party," said Rao.

Ashok Gehlot and Shashi Tharoor's names have been at the forefront for the post. "Rahul Gandhi is doing a padayatra for 3,500 km and children, elders, and all are participating. This is not a normal thing. Rahul Gandhi's family gave their lives for the country," he added.

Rao slammed the Modi government over the exponential price hike in all essential commodities and the GST imposed on milk. He added that "it is the time when a young leader like Rahul Gandhi who is kind-hearted like Indira Gandhi and Rajeev Gandhi looks after the poor people should be made the president."

As Rahul Gandhi is touring across the country, he will better know the problems of poor people. You walk in the front and we are with you, said Hanumanth Rao. Earlier, the Congress leader said, "I request all the delegates across the country that people are familiar with the Gandhi family, it might be Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, or Priyanka Gandhi. If Rahul Gandhi doesn't want to stand, then Priyanka Gandhi should be elected and she should come forward".

Meanwhile, sources close to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that Rahul Gandhi is his first choice for the top party post. Sources close to the Rajasthan Chief Minister said that he is "trying to persuade Rahul Gandhi" to contest rather than file his own nomination.

This comes amid the buzz of Gehlot being a leading choice for the party's president post in the election scheduled to be held on October 17, the result of which will be declared on October 19. In the absence of a member of the Gandhi family in the prez poll, Gehlot and Tharoor are the probable candidates to run for the poll.

After the refusal of the Gandhi family to enter the race for the post of president, Gehlot, and leaders like Mukul Wasnik, K C Venugopal, Kumari Selja, Malikarjun Kharge, and Bhupesh Baghel are being considered possible choices. The Congress party has completed the internal election process by August 20. The party had announced that the election for the post of president will be held between August 21 and September 20. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)