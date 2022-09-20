Haryana Congress passes resolution backing Rahul for party chief's post

The Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution backing Rahul Gandhi for the post of the party president.

Representatives of the Congress committee requested Gandhi to file nomination for the post while considering ''sentiments of all'', said the resolution.

Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan said the resolution was unanimously passed.

''In the meeting, we urged Rahul Gandhiji to file nomination for the post of the president,'' Bhan said while addressing a press conference here in the presence of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and other senior leaders. Earlier, Pradesh Congress Committees of Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan had passed similar resolutions.

The Congress had last month announced that the elections for its president will be held on October 17. The result will be declared on October 19.

Udai Bhan said the meeting was attended by MLAs and former legislators of the party. Bhan said senior leader Kumari Selja, Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda, state unit's working president Jitender Bhardwaj, who were coming in a flight from Delhi to attend the meeting, got late. They reached Chandigarh but they could not take part in the meeting, said Bhan.

He said of the 195 delegates, between 185-190 were present.

Bhan dismissed reports of any favouritism when asked that most delegates were considered close confidants of Hooda.

He also downplayed the issue when asked that senior leader Kumari Selja had reportedly met the chairman of the Congress Central Election Authority, Madhusudan Mistry, over ''lack of transparency'' in the delegates’ list.

''There is no favouritism. Nothing of that sort has come to our notice,” said Bhan stressing that the party is united.

To another question, Bhan said the delegates’ list was given by Madhusudan Mistry to Tarachand Bhagora, the state returning officer of the Congress, and on his instruction all 195 delegates were invited for the meeting.

Bhan said another resolution empowering the Congress president to appoint office-bearers to the state unit of party was also unanimously passed.

Senior leaders approved it and all delegates unanimously passed the resolution, said Bhan.

At the end of this meeting, Udai Bhan put up the resolution backing Gandhi for the post of the party president.

The party leaders also appreciated the ''Bharat Jodo Yatra'' and said it will receive historic support when it arrives in Haryana, somewhere in December.

