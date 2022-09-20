UK's new finance minister to present "Growth Plan" on Friday

Britain's finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng, will present what his treasury department termed the "Growth Plan" to lawmakers on Friday, the government said. "On Friday 23rd September, subject to the agreement of the House of Commons, Chancellor @KwasiKwarteng will unveil the Growth Plan to Parliament," the treasury said on Tuesday.

The date of the statement was known, but the title had not previously been publicised.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)