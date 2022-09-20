BJP stands exposed for self-centered agenda in J-K: Abdullah

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said the saffron party stands exposed for self-centered agenda as all its acts are guided by “brazen biases and short sighted politics”.

The former chief minister said the BJP’s manoeuvres in Jammu and Kashmir have left people in lurch and said “nothing is going to bail them out as the people have made a point to punish them through their votes.” Abdullah, a member of parliament from Srinagar, was addressing a one day convention of his party's block workers, office bearers and functionaries at Batote in Ramban district. “BJP stands discredited and isolated for its myopic politics. They stand exposed for their duplicity, deception and self-centered agenda, which has taken a heavy toll on the people's lives,” he said. The NC leader said “all their acts are guided by brazen biases and short sighted politics. None of their acts are aimed at solving people's issues. So far they have only deepened the issues faced by people, the people of Chenab valley (comprising Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar districts) have particularly been left to God’s mercy.” Assailing the BJP for wielding delimitation as a weapon to establish it’s hegemony in Jammu and Kashmir, he said the geographical argument put forth by the delimitation commission in carving out new constituencies was a smokescreen.

Had the BJP been sincere about giving balanced representation to Chenab and Pir Panjal region then Warwan, Marwah and Dashan would have been given an assembly seat, the former chief minister said.

“In reality, the far-flung areas of Jammu region have totally been ignored. BJP does not think beyond self-interests . Having diminished their deposit with the people, the BJP is now trying to conquer the region through back doors by gerrymandering constituencies and bringing outside voters. All they want is to capture the power,” Abdullah said.

Exhorting the people, particularly youth, to register as voters, he said, “this time we will be voting for the future of our younger generation. This time it is about protecting our culture, our unique identity and our individuality. There is no scope for complacency. “No one is going to help us. We all have to register for voting and subsequently vote in large numbers to stop BJP from achieving its nefarious designs that aim to disempower local Kashmiris, Gujjars, Dogras and Paharis,'' he said. On employment avenues, Abdullah said far from providing jobs to Jammu youth, the BJP-led central government is snatching jobs.

“What they have done so far is open the floodgates for outsiders in the Jammu region. All the jobs, mining contracts are being outsourced. The marginal traders and retail sector businesses of Jammu are also inching towards disaster,'' he alleged.

“Thousands of youngsters in Jammu are idling away without jobs despite having degrees. Unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir is a manufactured reality as the sole by-product of the BJP's incapacitated policymaking. Our youth are yearning for a sigh of relief,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)