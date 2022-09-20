CM Shinde and I will play like in T20 match: Fadnavis
Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and he would play the remaining two and a half years of their term like a fast-paced T20 match.He was speaking at a public rally in Mumbai.CM Shinde and I are now in power.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and he would play the remaining two and a half years of their term like a fast-paced T20 match.
He was speaking at a public rally in Mumbai.
“CM Shinde and I are now in power. We have two and a half years in our hands and we will play like a T-20 cricket match. There is no time to play a Test match now,'' Fadnavis said.
Shinde became chief minister in June this year after breaking up the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and toppling the Sena-NCP-Congress coalition government.
Fadnavis, meanwhile, also said that attempts were being made by some people to spread fear that Mumbai will be separated from Maharashtra. ''I am making it clear that Mumbai will remain an integral part of Maharashtra and all Marathi festivals will be celebrated without any restrictions,” the BJP leader said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Fadnavis
- T-20
- Devendra Fadnavis
- Test
- Eknath Shinde
- Mumbai
- Maharashtra
- Marathi
ALSO READ
Tara Sutaria aces boho look in latest pictures, Arjun Kapoor comment steals limelight
Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous in latest pictures
No one except Dhoni messaged me after I quit Test captaincy: Virat Kohli
Dhoni was only one who messaged me after I left Test captaincy: Kohli
Amit Shah offers prayers at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja with CM Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis