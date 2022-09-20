CM Shinde and I will play like in T20 match: Fadnavis

Left Menu

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and he would play the remaining two and a half years of their term like a fast-paced T20 match.He was speaking at a public rally in Mumbai.CM Shinde and I are now in power.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-09-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 22:04 IST
Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and he would play the remaining two and a half years of their term like a fast-paced T20 match.

He was speaking at a public rally in Mumbai.

“CM Shinde and I are now in power. We have two and a half years in our hands and we will play like a T-20 cricket match. There is no time to play a Test match now,'' Fadnavis said.

Shinde became chief minister in June this year after breaking up the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and toppling the Sena-NCP-Congress coalition government.

Fadnavis, meanwhile, also said that attempts were being made by some people to spread fear that Mumbai will be separated from Maharashtra. ''I am making it clear that Mumbai will remain an integral part of Maharashtra and all Marathi festivals will be celebrated without any restrictions,” the BJP leader said.

