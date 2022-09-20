Left Menu

Biden, Truss to talk trade, N. Ireland at UN, White House says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-09-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 22:28 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden and new British Prime Minister Liz Truss will discuss the countries' economic relationship and the importance of preserving the agreement that ended conflict in Northern Ireland at the United Nations this week, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said.

Biden "will encourage the UK and the European Union to work out a practical outcome that ensures there is no threat to the fundamental principles of the Good Friday agreement," Sullivan said, speaking of the 1998 agreement that paved the way for peace in Northern Ireland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

