White House says aware of migrant flight to near Biden's Delaware beach house

The White House on Tuesday said it was aware of a reported flight of migrants to an area near President Joe Biden's vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, and was working with state and local officials to help the migrants. White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre called recent flights of migrants to Delaware, Martha's Vineyard and outside Vice President Kamala Harris's residence in Washington a "political stunt" by Republican governors.

"We've been in close contact with Delaware officials" about providing shelter and aid to the migrants, she added.

