Left Menu

White House says aware of migrant flight to near Biden's Delaware beach house

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-09-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 22:38 IST
White House says aware of migrant flight to near Biden's Delaware beach house
  • Country:
  • United States

The White House on Tuesday said it was aware of a reported flight of migrants to an area near President Joe Biden's vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, and was working with state and local officials to help the migrants. White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre called recent flights of migrants to Delaware, Martha's Vineyard and outside Vice President Kamala Harris's residence in Washington a "political stunt" by Republican governors.

"We've been in close contact with Delaware officials" about providing shelter and aid to the migrants, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
3
Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022