Next GST council meet, we will take up certain implementation matters on rates: CM

Following criticism over GST council's decision on taxing certain essential commodities, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said the next council meeting would discuss regarding certain matters on implementation of rates.

He was responding to remarks by Deputy Leader of Congress in the Legislative Assembly U T Khader and that party's senior MLA R V Deshpande, who expressed concerns about bringing certain essential commodities under GST.

''All aspects were discussed in the GST Council and a decision was arrived at unanimously, certain things like curd it is not taxing curd, but on branded curd and its packing; they were unable to take credit so 5 per cent tax, actually the rate has to come down, but they are not passing it on to the consumers,'' Bommai said.

He said, ''So, in the next GST council meeting, we will be taking up certain implementation matters, then I will convey the feelings expressed by you. GST is not paying direct tax and remittance, there are lots of inward credits like on packaging but not on main product, and in some cases it will be on main product and not packaging...this has been raised by some states including us, we will discuss it in next meeting.'' Khader said there is tax on puffed rice, curd, milk, school bags of children and rice among other essential commodities, when people are suffering.

He said the State government has a responsibility of informing to the Centre about the pain and suffering of the people of the State. ''We have to make a resolution asking for reconsidering the tax by amending the GST rates on household items.'' Sharing similar sentiments, Deshpande, too, said the State government has a responsibility, and should tell the Centre that it was difficult to tax certain essential commodities, when people are in difficult times.

''I request you, to take up the matter with the Centre regarding the recent decision to tax certain essential commodities, on behalf of the State and defend all sections of society. Let there be a resolution from the Assembly seeking its withdrawal,'' he said.

