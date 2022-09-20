Goa Congress passes resolution seeking Rahul Gandhi as party president

The Goa unit of the Congress on Tuesday joined the list of Pradesh Congress Committees supporting Rahul Gandhi for the post of party president.

The Goa Pradesh Congress Committee's resolution would be forwarded to the All India Congress Committee, said state unit spokesperson Amarnath Panjikar.

Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand and Jammu Kashmir units of the party have passed similar resolutions, supporting Rahul Gandhi as the next Congress president, a post he quit in 2019 after the Lok Sabha debacle.

''All elected and co-opted members of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee have resolved today that Member of Parliament and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi be unanimously elected as President of AICC,'' the resolution read.

Goa Pradesh Returning Officer Mohan Joshi, state Congress chief Amit Patkar, South Goa MP Fracisco Sardinha and state unit's senior vice president M K Shaikh were amongst those who attended the GPCC meeting.

The resolution, proposed by Sardinha, also said that Rahul Gandhi had been relentlessly and fearlessly fighting against the wrong policies of the central government and its communal agenda.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)