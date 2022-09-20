Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Investigation into IDB chief supports allegations of relationship with staffer- sources

The relationship involved a senior staffer who previously worked with Claver-Carone at the White House under former President Donald Trump, the investigation concluded, according to two sources with knowledge of the findings. Reuters has not seen a copy of the report. A relationship between Claver-Carone and someone he directly managed at the bank would appear to violate the IDB's ethics code.

An independent investigation found evidence that the Inter-American Development Bank's (IDB) chief, Mauricio Claver-Carone, engaged in an intimate relationship with a staffer, in a review by an outside firm prompted by whistleblower allegations, two sources briefed on the probe told Reuters.

The report also cited examples of abuse of power by Claver-Carone, including his dismissal of some bank employees that investigators believed were in retaliation for various personal conflicts, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the process is still under way. The relationship involved a senior staffer who previously worked with Claver-Carone at the White House under former President Donald Trump, the investigation concluded, according to two sources with knowledge of the findings. Reuters has not seen a copy of the report.

A relationship between Claver-Carone and someone he directly managed at the bank would appear to violate the IDB's ethics code. In a statement, Claver-Carone said the findings of the investigation did not "substantiate the false and anonymous allegations."

"I would welcome the opportunity to officially respond to the investigation's findings," he added.

