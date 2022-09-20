Bihar CM Nitish Kumar denies he will contest 2024 Lok Sabha elections from UP's Phulpur

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday denied rumours that he would contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh's Phulpur, saying that he only aspires to unite the opposition parties in the country. In a veiled attack on Bharatiya Janata Party, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday questioned the source of money for excessive advertising and controlling the news.

While addressing mediapersons in Patna, Bihar, Kumar alleged, "We do so much work but we don't do that much advertising. We don't have money for useless purposes. I don't know where some people get money for so much advertising and to control the news that news related to others never gets published." Kumar was addressing the revenue staff appointment letter distribution programme in Patna, Bihar.

Earlier today, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed his grief over deaths caused by lightning in the state and announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the dependants of the deceased. 11 people tragically died due to lightning in 3 districts of the state.

"An ex-gratia grant of Rs 4 lakh each will be given immediately to the dependents of the deceased. Be careful in bad weather," tweeted Bihar CM. He also cautioned the public and urged them to follow guidelines issued by authorities during extreme weather.

"Follow the suggestions issued by the Disaster Management Department to prevent thunderstorms. Stay at home in bad weather, stay safe," he added. On Monday, lightning killed four people in Purnea, three persons in Supal and four in Araria.

Earlier this July, Nitish Kumar condoled the death of five people due to lightning and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the deceased's family members. According to a press release from Chief Minister's Office (CMO), one death was reported in Siwan, 1 in Samastipur, 1 in Gaya, 1 in Khagaria and 1 in Saran due to thunderstorms. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)