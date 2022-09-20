Left Menu

The Aam Aadmi Party announced a door-to-door campaign throughout Delhi, aiming to educate citizens about the electricity subsidy registration scheme.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2022 00:00 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 23:53 IST
AAP to hold door-to-door campaign for helping citizens in registering for electricity subsidy
AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Aam Aadmi Party announced a door-to-door campaign throughout Delhi, aiming to educate citizens about the electricity subsidy registration scheme. A meeting of AAP office bearers and workers was called by the Aam Aadmi Party at the party headquarter today. Workers from the ward level to the assembly level participated in this meeting.

While addressing this meeting AAP MLA and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said, ''People in slums, colonies and underprivileged areas have concerns regarding the process. So we will reach out to the masses and explain to them how simple the electricity subsidy registration process is so that the maximum number of citizens can take benefit of it.'' He said, ''AAP volunteers will go door-to-door to help citizens register for the electricity subsidy. BJP is attempting to build 16 new landfills all over Delhi; we'll go door to door to make the people aware of its hazards.''

Durgesh Pathak also said, "the Bharatiya Janata Party is going to build 16 new garbage mountains in Delhi. Three-four days ago, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia informed through a press conference that the MCD and the Bharatiya Janata Party of Delhi are going to build 16 new garbage mountains throughout Delhi. There are 5 mandals in a ward. A separate Mandal-wise duty will be assigned to volunteers every day. All the ward workers will go there, wearing AAP caps, and spread the message door to door." Besides Durgesh Pathak, MLA Dilip Pandey, and Azadpur Mandi Chairman Adil Khan were present at the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

