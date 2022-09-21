BJP MP claims girls being 'sold' to raise money to secure release of people held for illegal liquor trade

Lok Sabha MP from Bhopal and BJP member Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur has claimed girls are being ''sold'' by their parents to arrange money for getting their relatives released from police custody after they are caught for involvement in illegal liquor trade.

After a video of Thakur's purported comments surfaced, Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Govind Singh of the Congress said it was shocking and a matter of concern that illicit liquor business has been flourishing in the state capital.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP made these remarks while addressing a function of the Bharatiya Udyog Vyapar Mandal on September 17, where she thanked the industry body for giving drawing books and stationery items to children of villages and settlements she has adopted.

“I have adopted some settlements where children don't have resources for study. Their parents don't have regular source of earning and are involved in illegal brewing and of sale of liquor… sometimes the police arrest them and they don't have money to obtain bail. They sell these girls -- aged four to six years - to raise money for securing release of their people,” Thakur said.

Congress leader Singh said the Bhopal MP's comments were a matter of shame for the BJP government in the state. Thakur's statements indicate illicit liquor trade has been flourishing under the patronage of the police in the state capital, the opposition leader said.

Singh said the government should act on Thakur's comments as girls are being sold for paying bribes to the police for securing release of those arrested for involvement in illicit liquor business.

Reacting to Singh's statements, Thakur's sister Upma Singh said she was not aware of any such comments made by the BJP parliamentarian.

