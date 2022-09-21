Left Menu

BJP MP claims girls being 'sold' to raise money to secure release of people held for illegal liquor trade

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 21-09-2022 00:00 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 00:00 IST
BJP MP claims girls being 'sold' to raise money to secure release of people held for illegal liquor trade
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha MP from Bhopal and BJP member Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur has claimed girls are being ''sold'' by their parents to arrange money for getting their relatives released from police custody after they are caught for involvement in illegal liquor trade.

After a video of Thakur's purported comments surfaced, Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Govind Singh of the Congress said it was shocking and a matter of concern that illicit liquor business has been flourishing in the state capital.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP made these remarks while addressing a function of the Bharatiya Udyog Vyapar Mandal on September 17, where she thanked the industry body for giving drawing books and stationery items to children of villages and settlements she has adopted.

“I have adopted some settlements where children don't have resources for study. Their parents don't have regular source of earning and are involved in illegal brewing and of sale of liquor… sometimes the police arrest them and they don't have money to obtain bail. They sell these girls -- aged four to six years - to raise money for securing release of their people,” Thakur said.

Congress leader Singh said the Bhopal MP's comments were a matter of shame for the BJP government in the state. Thakur's statements indicate illicit liquor trade has been flourishing under the patronage of the police in the state capital, the opposition leader said.

Singh said the government should act on Thakur's comments as girls are being sold for paying bribes to the police for securing release of those arrested for involvement in illicit liquor business.

Reacting to Singh's statements, Thakur's sister Upma Singh said she was not aware of any such comments made by the BJP parliamentarian.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – and astronomers are discovering more of the billions they think are out there

Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Explainer-Biden said the pandemic is over. Is it?; China reports 990 new COVID cases for Sept 18 vs 1,189 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-Biden said the pandemic is over. Is it?; Chin...

 Global
3
Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

 India
4
Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cognitive disorders

Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cogn...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022