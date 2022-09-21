Will ask Cong MLAs to reach Delhi if I file nomination for party president poll: Gehlot
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-09-2022 00:03 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 00:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday told Congress MLAs that they will be asked to come to New Delhi if he decides to file his nomination for the party president election.
But he will first visit Kochi to persuade Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra there, to contest for the post.
Gehlot said this at a Congress Legislature Party meeting at his official residence here, according to a state cabinet minister.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Over 200 civil society members appeal people to support Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'
Over 200 civil society members appeal people to support Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'
Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' to reach MP on Nov 25
Priyanka Vadra urges people to join Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra
Cong to launch its mega mass contact initiative 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari Wednesday