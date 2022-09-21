Left Menu

BJP's Patra posts Rahul's pic with hijab-clad girl, accuses him of appeasement; Cong hits back

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2022 00:23 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 00:23 IST
BJP's Patra posts Rahul's pic with hijab-clad girl, accuses him of appeasement; Cong hits back
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Sambit Patra on Tuesday posted a picture of Rahul Gandhi walking with a hijab-clad girl during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and accused him of indulging in appeasement politics, triggering a backlash from Congress leaders who slammed Patra for his remarks.

Posting a picture of Gandhi walking with the girl wearing a hijab, Patra tweeted in Hindi, ''When votes are accounted for on the basis of religion… then it is called appeasement.'' Tagging Patra's tweet, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate slammed the BJP leader and said he did not even spare a young girl.

''It's one thing to be rattled by the huge crowds in the (Bharat Jodo) Yatra - but to be blinded by hate like this. You are the pits!'' she said.

Responding to Shrinate's tweet, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, ''Worse than the pits.'' The Congress has accused the BJP of resorting to disinformation and falsehood on the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', and said it shows the ''fear'' and ''frustration'' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the saffron party's leadership at the success of the yatra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – and astronomers are discovering more of the billions they think are out there

Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Explainer-Biden said the pandemic is over. Is it?; China reports 990 new COVID cases for Sept 18 vs 1,189 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-Biden said the pandemic is over. Is it?; Chin...

 Global
3
Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

 India
4
Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cognitive disorders

Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cogn...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022