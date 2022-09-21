In UNGA, Biden to urge world leaders to rebuke Russia's war in Ukraine, says NSA Jake Sullivan

US President Joe Biden in his address to the UN General Assembly session on Wednesday will urge the international community to rebuke Russia's ''unjust'' war in Ukraine and stand against it, his top national security advisor has said.

During a press conference at the White House on Tuesday, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will put forward his vision for US foreign policy and stress on principled leadership in the world.

Biden will make new announcements about the US' investments to address global food insecurity and lay out in detail how the country ''restored its global leadership by delivering on its promises… on global health, climate and emerging technologies among others'', he said.

''He will offer a firm rebuke of Russia's unjust war in Ukraine and make a call to the world to continue to stand against the naked aggression that we've seen these past several months,'' Sullivan said. Biden will underscore the importance of strengthening the United Nations and reaffirm the core tenets of its charter ''at a time when a permanent member of the Security Council has struck at the very heart of the charter by challenging the principle of territorial integrity and sovereignty''.

''We believe that the president heads to New York with the wind at his back. We're making historic investments here at home. Our alliances are as strong as they have been in modern memory. Our robust, united support for Ukraine has helped the Ukrainians push back against Russian aggression,'' Sullivan said. ''We are leading the world in response to the most significant transnational challenges that the world faces, from global health to food security, global supply chains and tackling the climate crisis. Meanwhile, our competitors are facing increasingly strong headwinds and neither President Xi nor President Putin are even showing up for this global gathering,'' he said.

Biden left for New York on Tuesday. On Wednesday, he will deliver his speech before the UN General Assembly. He will hold meetings with some of the US' closest allies, including his first bilateral meeting with the United Kingdom's new Prime Minister Liz Truss.

''In the afternoon, he will host the pledging session for the Global Fund to Fight HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria for the Seventh Replenishment Conference,'' Sullivan said.

The Global Fund enables programmes that prevent, detect, and treat deadly diseases and ensure countries have the resources they need to build strong, resilient health systems within their communities.

''In the evening, President Biden and US First Lady will host the leaders’ reception where they have invited almost every head of delegations from around the world,'' Sullivan said.

