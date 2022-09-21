Left Menu

Putin must recognize he cannot win Ukraine war - Scholz

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2022 06:14 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 06:14 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin will only give up his "imperial ambitions" that risk destroying Ukraine and Russia if he recognizes he cannot win the war, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday.

"This is why we will not accept any peace dictated by Russia and this is why Ukraine must be able to fend off Russia's attack," Scholz said in his first address to the United Nations General Assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

