Left Menu

Biden looking to move beyond old model of free trade agreements: NSA Jake Sullivan

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-09-2022 06:57 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 06:57 IST
Biden looking to move beyond old model of free trade agreements: NSA Jake Sullivan
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Joe Biden is looking to move beyond the old model of free trade agreements and is more geared to today's economic realities and to lessons of the last 30 years, his National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has said.

Sullivan was responding to a question on visiting British Prime Minister Liz Truss's comment that a free trade agreement (FTA) with the US will take time.

''He (Biden) is looking to move beyond the old model of FTA to a model that is more geared to today's economic realities and the lessons of the last 30 years,'' Sullivan told reporters at a White House news conference on Tuesday. ''On a US-UK trade deal, I didn't hear her say that but it's not a surprise to me because free trade agreements take a long time to negotiate. It would be a fair statement of reality about the sheer level of details into which one must go to complete a comprehensive free trade agreement,'' he said.

That is doubly true about a potential US-UK trade agreement, said the national security advisor in the Biden administration.

Biden will meet the British prime minister in New York on Wednesday.

''About the bilateral meeting tomorrow, I think they will talk about the economic relationship between the US and the UK. They'll talk about the current energy scenario facing Europe as well as the United States,'' Sullivan said.

''They will talk about the war in Ukraine where Prime Minister Truss has indicated her robust and unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – and astronomers are discovering more of the billions they think are out there

Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – ...

 United States
2
Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cognitive disorders

Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cogn...

 India
3
Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

 India
4
Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subcontinent

Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subconti...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022