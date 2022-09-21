Left Menu

Assam, Mizoram CMs to hold round of talks on border issue

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will now meet his Mizoram counterpart, Zoramthanga to hold another round of talks on the pending Assam-Mizoram border issue, on Tuesday confirmed official sources to ANI.

Assam, Mizoram CMs to hold round of talks on border issue
The development comes a few days after the border talks happened between Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu and Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma. Sources privy to the development said that Sarma who will return to the national capital late on Monday night will meet Mizoram CM Zoramthanga to hold a meeting at Assam House on Tuesday afternoon to take forward the initiative to resolve the inter-border dispute issues.

Sources also say that the two leaders could meet later in the day with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to further discuss the developments.In November last year, the two CMs Met in the presence of the Union Home Minister in the national capital to discuss the decades-long pending issue. In July last year, the border dispute turned violent resulting in the death of seven personnel from the Assam police and injuring several others. Following this, a couple of rounds of meetings have taken place between the delegations from Assam and Mizoram to solve this issue amicably.

In 1972 Mizoram was made a union territory. However, the UT which was carved out of Assam was made a state in 1987. After initial acceptance of the border with Assam gradually Mizoram began disputing the border. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

