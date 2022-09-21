Lula widens lead over Bolsonaro ahead of Brazilian vote -poll

Left Menu

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has widened his lead over incumbent Jair Bolsonaro to 10 points ahead of next month's presidential election, a Genial/Quaest poll released on Wednesday showed. A week earlier the leftist Lula was favored by 42% of those surveyed, while the far-right Bolsonaro had 34% support.

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has widened his lead over incumbent Jair Bolsonaro to 10 points ahead of next month's presidential election, a Genial/Quaest poll released on Wednesday showed. The bitter rivals are locked in a battle to lead Latin America's largest economy in a race defined by a deeply polarized Brazil.

The new survey put support for Lula at 44% in the first-round vote on Oct. 2 against 34% for Bolsonaro. A week earlier the leftist Lula was favored by 42% of those surveyed, while the far-right Bolsonaro had 34% support. In an expected Oct. 30 run-off, Lula's lead also rose to a 10-point advantage, 50% to 40%, up by 2 percentage points from the previous survey.

The Genial/Quaest poll found that negative views of Bolsonaro's government edged up slightly to 39% from 38% last week, while the percentage of those who see the government in a positive light dipped one percentage point to 31%. Pollster Quaest interviewed 2,000 voters in person between September 17-20. Its poll has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

