UK finance minister: It is right for government to take action to help families

Britain's finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Wednesday it was right that the government took action to help families and businesses after official data showed that the country's budget deficit was bigger than expected in August. "I have pledged to get debt down in the medium term. However, in the face of a major economic shock, it is absolutely right that the government takes action now to help families and businesses," Kwarteng said in a statement.

"Our priority is to grow the economy and improve living standards for everyone - with strong economic growth and sustainable public finances going hand in hand."

