Left Menu

UK finance minister: It is right for government to take action to help families

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-09-2022 11:56 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 11:46 IST
UK finance minister: It is right for government to take action to help families
Kwasi Kwarteng Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Wednesday it was right that the government took action to help families and businesses after official data showed that the country's budget deficit was bigger than expected in August. "I have pledged to get debt down in the medium term. However, in the face of a major economic shock, it is absolutely right that the government takes action now to help families and businesses," Kwarteng said in a statement.

"Our priority is to grow the economy and improve living standards for everyone - with strong economic growth and sustainable public finances going hand in hand."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – and astronomers are discovering more of the billions they think are out there

Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – ...

 United States
2
Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cognitive disorders

Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cogn...

 India
3
Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

 India
4
Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subcontinent

Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subconti...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022