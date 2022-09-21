Left Menu

Srivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour, positivity: PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2022 12:45 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 12:30 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to popular comedian Raju Srivastava, saying he ''brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity''.

Srivastava, who made a mark as a stand-up comic and later entered politics, died after more than 40 days in the hospital. He was 58. He joined the BJP in 2014.

The prime minister tweeted, ''Raju Srivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity. He leaves us too soon but he will continue to live in the hearts of countless people thanks to his rich work over the years. His demise is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

