Russia's mobilization was 'predictable', shows war effort failing, Ukraine says

Russia's mobilization was a predictable step that will prove extremely unpopular and underscores that the war is not going according to Moscow's plan, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters on Wednesday.

Podolak said in a text message that Russian President Vladimir Putin was trying to shift the blame for starting an "unprovoked war" and Russia's worsening economic situation onto the West.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)