Iran's Khamenei gives second televised speech after report of illness

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 21-09-2022 12:49 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 12:36 IST
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei spoke for the second time in less than a week in a televised speech on Wednesday and appeared healthy after a report that he had been under observation by a team of doctors.

The New York Times had reported last week that he had canceled appearances after falling ill.

