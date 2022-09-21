QUOTES-Reaction to Russia's Vladimir Putin mobilising more troops for Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and warned that Moscow would defend itself with the might of all its vast arsenal if faced with a nuclear threat from the West.

Here is some reaction: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL ADVISER MYKHAILO PODOLYAK

"Absolutely predictable appeal, which looks more like an attempt to justify their own failure," he said in a text message to Reuters. "The war is clearly not going according to Russia's scenario and therefore required Putin to make extremely unpopular decisions to mobilise and severely restrict the rights of people."

BRITISH FOREIGN OFFICE MINISTER GILLIAN KEEGAN "Clearly it's something that we should take very seriously because, you know, we're not in control - I'm not sure he's in control either, really. This is obviously an escalation," she told Sky News.

GERMANY'S VICE CHANCELLOR ROBERT HABECK He said it was "another bad and wrong step from Russia, which of course we will discuss and consult on politically regarding how to respond".

CZECH PRIME MINISTER PETR FIALA "The partial mobilisation declared by V.Putin is an attempt to further escalate the war Russia launched against Ukraine, and it is further proof that Russia is the sole aggressor.

"It is needed to help Ukraine, and in our own interest, we must continue with it."

