'Preparation for assembly polls in J-K afoot', claims Congress leader

Senior Congress leader Tariq Hameed Karra on Wednesday hinted at assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir before the end of the year claiming truck-loads of election-related material, including EVMs, have arrived in Jammu.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 21-09-2022 13:56 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 13:56 IST
Senior Congress leader Tariq Hameed Karra on Wednesday hinted at assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir before the end of the year claiming truck-loads of election-related material, including EVMs, have arrived in Jammu. ''Reportedly 150 Truck Loads of election material that includes EVMs & other election related stationary has reached Jammu which was downloaded & stored in the Civil Secretariat during night time,'' Karra tweeted.

''Seems ECI gearing up for a surprise regarding holding elections in J&K,'' the Congress Working Committee member added. The process of publishing updated electoral rolls in Jammu and Kashmir is currently under process and the exercise is scheduled to be completed by November 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

