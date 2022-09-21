'Preparation for assembly polls in J-K afoot', claims Congress leader
Senior Congress leader Tariq Hameed Karra on Wednesday hinted at assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir before the end of the year claiming truck-loads of election-related material, including EVMs, have arrived in Jammu.
Senior Congress leader Tariq Hameed Karra on Wednesday hinted at assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir before the end of the year claiming truck-loads of election-related material, including EVMs, have arrived in Jammu. ''Reportedly 150 Truck Loads of election material that includes EVMs & other election related stationary has reached Jammu which was downloaded & stored in the Civil Secretariat during night time,'' Karra tweeted.
''Seems ECI gearing up for a surprise regarding holding elections in J&K,'' the Congress Working Committee member added. The process of publishing updated electoral rolls in Jammu and Kashmir is currently under process and the exercise is scheduled to be completed by November 25.
