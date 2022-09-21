Polish PM Morawiecki says Russia will attempt to destroy Ukraine
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 21-09-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 14:49 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Russia will attempt to destroy Ukraine and change its borders, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday commenting on a partial mobilization announced by Moscow.
"We will do all we can with our allies, so that NATO supports Ukraine even more so that it can defend itself," Morawiecki said, urging more help for Kyiv from western allies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Morawiecki
- Ukraine
- Polish
- NATO
- Mateusz Morawiecki
- Moscow
- Kyiv
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Swiss seek closer defence ties to EU, NATO; to stay neutral
Greece complains to NATO and United Nations over Turkey's remarks
Amit Shah's security breached in Mumbai, impersonator arrested
NATO calls on allies to supply winter uniforms for Ukrainian army
Colombia approves extradition of government-allied senator's brother to U.S.