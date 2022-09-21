Left Menu

Ukraine calls Russian partial mobilization big tragedy for Russian people

21-09-2022
Ukraine calls Russian partial mobilization big tragedy for Russian people
Ukraine Flag Image Credit: ANI
A spokesman for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called the partial mobilisation of Russian reservists a "big tragedy" for the Russian people.

In a statement to The Associated Press, Sergii Nikoforov said conscripts sent to the front line in Ukraine would face a similar fate as ill-prepared Russian forces who were repelled in an attack on Kyiv in the first days of the invasion.

"This is a recognition of the incapacity of the Russian professional army, which has failed in all its tasks," Nikoforov said.

"As we can see, the Russian authorities intend to compensate for this with violence and repression against their own people. The sooner it stops, the fewer Russian sons will go to die at the front." Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said that only those with relevant combat and service experience will be mobilised.

He added that there are around 25 million people who fit this criteria, but only around 1 per cent of them will be mobilised.

