Kazakh leader calls snap presidential election on Nov.20
Reuters | Almaty | Updated: 21-09-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 16:52 IST
- Country:
- Kazakhstan
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called an early presidential election for Nov.20 on Wednesday, according to a decree published by his office.
The vote, which he is likely to win, will cut his current term, but will give him a longer second term after a recent constitutional reform changed it to seven years from five.
