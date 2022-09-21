Kazakh leader calls snap presidential election on Nov.20

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called an early presidential election for Nov.20 on Wednesday, according to a decree published by his office.

The vote, which he is likely to win, will cut his current term, but will give him a longer second term after a recent constitutional reform changed it to seven years from five.

