Health Department turned into den of loot under previous SP govt: Brijesh Pathak

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak on Wednesday slammed the Samajwadi Party, alleging that during its rule the Health Department had turned into a ''den of loot''.

He also hit back at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying his language is worse than a ''sadak chaap'', a day after the opposition leader called Pathak a ''chapamaar minister'', who raids hospitals but yet to take action.

Earlier, as soon as Pathak, who is the state’s health minister, rose to speak in the Assembly, the Samajwadi Party members staged a walkout stressing that after the reply of Leader of the House Yogi Adityanath, there was no relevance of the minister speaking on it.

''I knew that these people will run away because they do not have the ability to hear the truth,'' Pathak said, adding that he will reply to the allegations as Yadav ''misled'' people on Tuesday. ''The SP government had turned the Health Department into a den of loot. The language of the Leader of Opposition is worse than that of a 'sadak chaap' and the people of Uttar Pradesh will answer them when the time comes,'' Pathak said, adding that since he assumed office, he has inspected 272 hospitals.

Citing data to counter Yadav's charge that his department is not getting enough funds, Pathak said the budget of his department this year rose to Rs 19,165 crore from 14,811 crore under the SP government in 2016.

Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav said the Leader of the House has already informed the House on the issue and took potshots at Pathak saying it is possible that the deputy chief minister might have gone for another raid on Tuesday.

Taunting Pathak, Yadav asked why is the deputy chief minister is trying to speak when the CM has already spoken. ''Is there no coordination between the deputy chief minister and the chief minister,'' he said. As Pathak stood up to speak, Yadav announced a walkout from the House and the SP members left. On Tuesday, the Samajwadi Party had created a ruckus in the House over plight of the health system.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)