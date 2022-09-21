Left Menu

Congress in Telangana adopts resolution that Rahul Gandhi be made party head

If only one candidate is left in the fray after the withdrawal of nominations, the name of the president will be declared on October 8 itself.The Congress units of Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan and other states have earlier passed resolutions favouring Rahul Gandhi to take over as party president.Gandhi had quit the party leadership after the 2019 Lok Sabha election debacle.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-09-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 16:54 IST
Congress in Telangana adopts resolution that Rahul Gandhi be made party head
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Wednesday passed a resolution urging MP Rahul Gandhi to take over the reins of the national party.

The resolution was passed at a meeting of the PCC delegates, which was presided over by party leader Rajmohan Unnithan, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka told reporters.

The meeting passed another resolution authorizing AICC chief Sonia Gandhi to nominate or elect the state Congress president, executive committee and AICC members, he said.

The Congress had last month said the election for its president would be held on October 17. The result will be declared on October 19. If only one candidate is left in the fray after the withdrawal of nominations, the name of the president will be declared on October 8 itself.

The Congress units of Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan and other states have earlier passed resolutions favouring Rahul Gandhi to take over as party president.

Gandhi had quit the party leadership after the 2019 Lok Sabha election debacle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – and astronomers are discovering more of the billions they think are out there

Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – ...

 United States
2
Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cognitive disorders

Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cogn...

 India
3
Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

 India
4
Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subcontinent

Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subconti...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022