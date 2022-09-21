Congress attacks Left govt over college student death in Kerala

The opposition Congress on Wednesday targeted the Left government in Kerala over the death of a college student, who was found hanging after seeing an attachment notice on her house from the Kerala Bank, even as the bank management sought a ''comprehensive probe'' into the cause of the suicide.

Coming down heavily on the dispensation, KPCC chief K Sudhakaran asked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to explain whether his government formed the Kerala Bank, the apex cooperative bank, to ''persecute the common people''.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, V D Satheesan sent a letter to the CM and the cooperative minister seeking to give directives to stop recovery procedures of all financial institutions including the Kerala Bank.

However, Kerala Bank President Gopi Kottamurikkal justified the recovery procedures and said a probe should be carried out to ascertain the cause of the death.

He also said the bank management had no personal grudge against the family and they only took the initial step as a recovery measure.

Twenty-year-old Abhirami, a native of Sooranadu, was found dead at her house in Kollam on Tuesday evening.

According to family members, she was depressed after seeing the recovery notice placed in front of the house when she returned from college.

She later locked herself up in a room, where she was found hanging after some time, they said.

Her father had taken a loan worth Rs 10 lakh from a local branch of Kerala Bank, which recently launched the recovery proceedings after he defaulted on the repayment.

In a statement, KPCC chief Sudhakaran said: ''Abhirami, who had to commit suicide after the attachment notice was found placed in front of her house, was a victim of the wrong cooperative policies of the LDF government.'' Alleging that the college student was yet another victim of the bank, which was formed for political gains in the cooperative sector, Sudhakaran said the state government was also responsible for her demise.

The incident was also an example of the ''failure'' of the state government in formulating a clear policy document to protect the common people who are suffering from loss of income and debt due to Covid outbreak.

The Kannur MP alleged it is the Kerala Bank which troubles people the most in the name of provisions under the SARFAESI Act.

Both the Union and state governments should reconsider whether to implement the SARFAESI Act, which is ''pushing the borrowers to death,'' the KPCC chief added.

The SARFAESI Act grants power to banks to recover their loan dues without the intervention of a court.

Kottamurikkal, however, said the board was installed in front of the house as per its circular.

''Certainly, a comprehensive probe should be carried out to ascertain the cause of the girl's death. The board is placed as a first step when it is found that there are arrears in the loan repayment,'' he said.

Bank officials visited various places in the district for the purpose and it would be examined whether similar boards were placed in other places also, he added.

Meanwhile, relatives halted the ambulance, in which the mortal remains of Abhirami was being taken to home after her post-mortem, for some minutes in front of the local branch of the Kerala Bank at Patharam in Sooranadu as a mark of protest.

